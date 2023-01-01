Norsk Klippfiskmuseum

This museum in an 18th-century warehouse tells you all that you could ever wish to know (and probably a lot more than that) about Kristiansund's cod-drying heritage. There are various bits of equipment, vintage photos and other fishy memorabilia, and you can sometimes watch the cod-drying process in action. From the town centre, take the Sundbåt ferry and ask to be dropped off.

Just north of this museum are two other classic buildings, both normally closed to the public: Hjelkrembrygga, a former klippfish warehouse dating from 1835, and Woldbrygga, a barrel factory constructed in 1875.