Atlanterhavsveien

The eight storm-lashed bridges of the Atlantic Ocean Road buck and twist like sea serpents, connecting 17 islets between Vevang and the island of Averøya. The UK's Guardian newspaper once crowned it the world's best road trip. For a highway that is barely 8km long, the weight of expectation may be too great, but it's certainly hugely scenic. During the autumn storms you'll experience nature's wrath at its most dramatic. In season, look out for whales and seals offshore.

You can do the road in either direction: from Molde, hit the coast at Bud; from Kristiansund and the north, take the new undersea road tunnel that connects with Bremsnes. Whichever your direction, rather than driving the Rv64, which cuts across inland Averøya, choose the quieter, prettier road, signed for Kvernes, which loops around the island's southern coast and takes no longer.

Several scenic overlooks are stationed along the route, with striking structures built as part of the Nasjonaleturistvegen project, which aims to promote 18 of Norway's scenic roads and enhance them with cutting-edge architecture. Key stops include the rest area and walking path at Eldhusøya, an island off the southwest of Averøya, and the glass-fronted viewing platform at Askevågen, a little over 10km north of Bud, which gives you a 360-degree panoramic view of the archipelago, the ocean and the shore. The most impressive – and longest – bridge is Storseisund, a gravity-defying marvel that seems to curl and twist on its way from Eide to Averøy island. It's starred in umpteen car advertisements.

You don't necessarily need your own car to follow the road, although it does make it a lot more fun. Eide Auto buses link Molde and Kristiansund year-round. There are five daily buses from Monday to Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday. It's a 2¼ hour return trip, although if you buy the day ticket you can hop on and off at will.