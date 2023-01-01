For the highest and perhaps most stunning of the many stunning views of the Geiranger valley and fjord, take the 5km toll road (130kr per car) that climbs from the Rv63 to the Dalsnibba lookout (1500m). Since August 2016, the view has been enhanced by a new viewing platform, the Geiranger Skywalk, with a see-through floor and glass rail making it seem as though you're walking on air.

Several buses run up to the viewpoint, including the Nibbebus (adult/child 310/200kr return, three daily mid-June to August).

Alternatively, you can catch a public bus, the 211 (adult/child return 335/273kr, twice daily mid-June to August), but it only stops for around 20 minutes to enjoy the view at the top.

A more luxurious and leisurely option is the Panorama Bus (adult/child 450/300kr return, three daily mid-June to August), which allows around three hours for the return trip to Geiranger.