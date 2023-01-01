Kjenndalsbreen

It's a picturesque run of 21km or so up the Lodalen valley to reach this offshoot of the glacier, perhaps the least visited of the four main tongues. The road leads past the brilliant turquoise glacial lake of Lovatnet, then reaches a toll gate (40kr), where you can stop at a lovely picnic spot and hire a bike, canoe or rowing boat, before undertaking the final 5km to the glacier viewing point.

You may not be alone, but you'll be in far less company than at Briksdalsbreen, just over the mountain.