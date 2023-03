Reached via a turn-off from the main road north from Fjærland, this small glacier creeps down the mountainside into an isolated valley. Trails lead from the small car park right up to a rushing stream fed by the glacier's meltwater. Depending on the time of year and how the ground underfoot is, it might even be possible to get close to the ice itself – but take care.

Ice blocks from here were used as podiums at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer.