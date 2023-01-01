This extensive open-air folk museum is between Sogndal and Kaupanger, beside the Rv5. More than 30 buildings, including farms, a schoolhouse and a mill, have been brought from their original sites and embedded in the surrounding woods. Each is well documented in Norwegian and English. There are three short, themed walking trails with informative panels (reception has English translation sheets).

There's also a collection of fishing memorabilia and freight boats in one of the buildings.

Children can pet the animals, build their own log cabin and indulge in other backwoods activities, plus there are gorgeous picnic spots.