Norwegian Wild Salmon Centre

The River Lærdalselvi is one of the top spots for wild salmon fishing in Norway. Salmon fishing has been part of the culture here since time immemorial, but English aristocrats were the first to spot the area's tourist potential in the 1850s. This museum explores the area's salmon history, and it's a surprisingly engaging tale – using archive film and photographs, as well as a 20m aquarium stocked with salmon and sea trout.

Among other topics, you'll learn about salmon migration, how the fish navigate back to their birthplace and the curious question of why their flesh is pink, not white like other fish. There's a restaurant on-site.