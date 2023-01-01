This restored hamlet perches high above the fjord, between Flåm and Aurland. The 27 scattered buildings, the oldest dating from the early 17th century, were lived in until the 1990s. It's largely the initiative of one person, the ebullient Laila Kvellestad. Follow her 30- to 60-minute guided tour (in English, four times daily) of the houses and working farm, and then take a break for a locally made organic ice cream, fresh apple juice or pancakes.

It can be reached via the footpath between Flåm and Aurland.