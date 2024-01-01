Originally built as a stave church in 1147 and seating 40, this barrel-vaulted village church is the smallest still-operational house of worship in mainland Scandinavia. Look up at the roof with its charmingly naive roof paintings of angels, Christ on the cross and other biblical figures, surrounded by stylised stars.
Undredal Church
The Western Fjords
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.25 MILES
This 45km road is one of Norway's most fabulous, climbing from sea level to the desolate, boulder-strewn high plateau that separates Aurland and…
25.16 MILES
If you only have time on your itinerary to visit one stave church, the one at Urnes has to figure at the top of the list (along with Borgund). Dating from…
4.71 MILES
Projecting out high above the fjord at an altitude of 630m, this marvel of modern engineering is one of Norway's great viewing points. Clad in pine and…
Norwegian Museum of Travel & Tourism
26.08 MILES
A museum examining the history of tourism might not immediately sound like the biggest must-see, but bear with us: the story of how people travelled…
16.45 MILES
The River Lærdalselvi is one of the top spots for wild salmon fishing in Norway. Salmon fishing has been part of the culture here since time immemorial,…
5.43 MILES
This restored hamlet perches high above the fjord, between Flåm and Aurland. The 27 scattered buildings, the oldest dating from the early 17th century,…
19.97 MILES
On the southern outskirts of the village stands this splendid stave church, Built in 1130, and Norway’s second oldest, it escaped demolition by a whisker…
26.07 MILES
Often known locally as 'the English Church', this charming wooden chapel was built in 1897 in the style of a traditional stave church. It gets its…
Nearby The Western Fjords attractions
9.47 MILES
Kjelsfossen tumbles from the southern wall of Nærøydalen valley, above Gudvangen village. Notice, too, the avalanche protection scheme above Gudvangen…
16.33 MILES
This folk museum, near the Stalheim Hotel, has exhibits of traditional crafts and rustic objects as well as 30 log buildings laid out as a traditional…
16.76 MILES
The area's most impressive sight is this stave church, raised in 1184. It impresses from within by its sheer height, although much of what you see dates…