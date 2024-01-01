Undredal Church

The Western Fjords

LoginSave

Originally built as a stave church in 1147 and seating 40, this barrel-vaulted village church is the smallest still-operational house of worship in mainland Scandinavia. Look up at the roof with its charmingly naive roof paintings of angels, Christ on the cross and other biblical figures, surrounded by stylised stars.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aurlandsfjellet panoramic road in Norway.

    Aurlandsfjellet

    7.25 MILES

    This 45km road is one of Norway's most fabulous, climbing from sea level to the desolate, boulder-strewn high plateau that separates Aurland and…

  • 12th century wooden Romanesque Urnes Stave Church, listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the oldest stave churches in Norway.

    Urnes Stave Church

    25.16 MILES

    If you only have time on your itinerary to visit one stave church, the one at Urnes has to figure at the top of the list (along with Borgund). Dating from…

  • Stegastein in Norway.

    Stegastein

    4.71 MILES

    Projecting out high above the fjord at an altitude of 630m, this marvel of modern engineering is one of Norway's great viewing points. Clad in pine and…

  • Norwegian Museum of Travel & Tourism

    Norwegian Museum of Travel & Tourism

    26.08 MILES

    A museum examining the history of tourism might not immediately sound like the biggest must-see, but bear with us: the story of how people travelled…

  • Norwegian Wild Salmon Centre

    Norwegian Wild Salmon Centre

    16.45 MILES

    The River Lærdalselvi is one of the top spots for wild salmon fishing in Norway. Salmon fishing has been part of the culture here since time immemorial,…

  • Otternes

    Otternes

    5.43 MILES

    This restored hamlet perches high above the fjord, between Flåm and Aurland. The 27 scattered buildings, the oldest dating from the early 17th century,…

  • Hopperstad Stave Church

    Hopperstad Stave Church

    19.97 MILES

    On the southern outskirts of the village stands this splendid stave church, Built in 1130, and Norway’s second oldest, it escaped demolition by a whisker…

  • Church of St Olav

    Church of St Olav

    26.07 MILES

    Often known locally as 'the English Church', this charming wooden chapel was built in 1897 in the style of a traditional stave church. It gets its…

View more attractions

Nearby The Western Fjords attractions

1. Stegastein

4.71 MILES

Projecting out high above the fjord at an altitude of 630m, this marvel of modern engineering is one of Norway's great viewing points. Clad in pine and…

2. Otternes

5.43 MILES

This restored hamlet perches high above the fjord, between Flåm and Aurland. The 27 scattered buildings, the oldest dating from the early 17th century,…

3. Flåmsbana Museum

6.1 MILES

This little museum is right beside Flåm station. There's plenty to satisfy train enthusiasts here but it's not all about railways: there are also…

4. Aurlandsfjellet

7.25 MILES

This 45km road is one of Norway's most fabulous, climbing from sea level to the desolate, boulder-strewn high plateau that separates Aurland and…

5. Kjelsfossen

9.47 MILES

Kjelsfossen tumbles from the southern wall of Nærøydalen valley, above Gudvangen village. Notice, too, the avalanche protection scheme above Gudvangen…

6. Stalheim Folkemuseum

16.33 MILES

This folk museum, near the Stalheim Hotel, has exhibits of traditional crafts and rustic objects as well as 30 log buildings laid out as a traditional…

7. Norwegian Wild Salmon Centre

16.45 MILES

The River Lærdalselvi is one of the top spots for wild salmon fishing in Norway. Salmon fishing has been part of the culture here since time immemorial,…

8. Kaupanger Stave Church

16.76 MILES

The area's most impressive sight is this stave church, raised in 1184. It impresses from within by its sheer height, although much of what you see dates…