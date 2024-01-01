Kaupanger Stave Church

The Western Fjords

LoginSave

The area's most impressive sight is this stave church, raised in 1184. It impresses from within by its sheer height, although much of what you see dates from a fundamental renovation in the 17th century. Wall paintings in the nave feature musical annotation, while vine and flower motifs entwine around the chancel. The Celtic-style chancel arch is unique.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aurlandsfjellet panoramic road in Norway.

    Aurlandsfjellet

    18.15 MILES

    This 45km road is one of Norway's most fabulous, climbing from sea level to the desolate, boulder-strewn high plateau that separates Aurland and…

  • 12th century wooden Romanesque Urnes Stave Church, listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the oldest stave churches in Norway.

    Urnes Stave Church

    8.43 MILES

    If you only have time on your itinerary to visit one stave church, the one at Urnes has to figure at the top of the list (along with Borgund). Dating from…

  • Stegastein in Norway.

    Stegastein

    19.13 MILES

    Projecting out high above the fjord at an altitude of 630m, this marvel of modern engineering is one of Norway's great viewing points. Clad in pine and…

  • Norwegian Glacier Museum, designed by the famous Norwegian architect Sverre Fehn. It is next to Boyabreen Glacier.

    Norwegian Glacier Museum

    22.8 MILES

    You can't miss this striking museum: it's a concrete wedge marooned among a sea of grass on the way into Fjærland, and even has a couple of model woolly…

  • Norwegian Museum of Travel & Tourism

    Norwegian Museum of Travel & Tourism

    23.31 MILES

    A museum examining the history of tourism might not immediately sound like the biggest must-see, but bear with us: the story of how people travelled…

  • Norwegian Wild Salmon Centre

    Norwegian Wild Salmon Centre

    10.17 MILES

    The River Lærdalselvi is one of the top spots for wild salmon fishing in Norway. Salmon fishing has been part of the culture here since time immemorial,…

  • Dale Kyrkje

    Dale Kyrkje

    19.45 MILES

    Spectacular wooden stave churches get all the attention around here, but this little gem of a medieval parish church built of stone shouldn’t be…

  • Otternes

    Otternes

    21.52 MILES

    This restored hamlet perches high above the fjord, between Flåm and Aurland. The 27 scattered buildings, the oldest dating from the early 17th century,…

View more attractions

Nearby The Western Fjords attractions

1. Sogn Folkmuseum

2.08 MILES

This extensive open-air folk museum is between Sogndal and Kaupanger, beside the Rv5. More than 30 buildings, including farms, a schoolhouse and a mill,…

2. Urnes Stave Church

8.43 MILES

If you only have time on your itinerary to visit one stave church, the one at Urnes has to figure at the top of the list (along with Borgund). Dating from…

3. Norwegian Wild Salmon Centre

10.17 MILES

The River Lærdalselvi is one of the top spots for wild salmon fishing in Norway. Salmon fishing has been part of the culture here since time immemorial,…

4. Undredal Church

16.76 MILES

Originally built as a stave church in 1147 and seating 40, this barrel-vaulted village church is the smallest still-operational house of worship in…

5. Aurlandsfjellet

18.15 MILES

This 45km road is one of Norway's most fabulous, climbing from sea level to the desolate, boulder-strewn high plateau that separates Aurland and…

6. Stegastein

19.13 MILES

Projecting out high above the fjord at an altitude of 630m, this marvel of modern engineering is one of Norway's great viewing points. Clad in pine and…

7. Dale Kyrkje

19.45 MILES

Spectacular wooden stave churches get all the attention around here, but this little gem of a medieval parish church built of stone shouldn’t be…

8. Otternes

21.52 MILES

This restored hamlet perches high above the fjord, between Flåm and Aurland. The 27 scattered buildings, the oldest dating from the early 17th century,…