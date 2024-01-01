The area's most impressive sight is this stave church, raised in 1184. It impresses from within by its sheer height, although much of what you see dates from a fundamental renovation in the 17th century. Wall paintings in the nave feature musical annotation, while vine and flower motifs entwine around the chancel. The Celtic-style chancel arch is unique.
Kaupanger Stave Church
The Western Fjords
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.15 MILES
This 45km road is one of Norway's most fabulous, climbing from sea level to the desolate, boulder-strewn high plateau that separates Aurland and…
8.43 MILES
If you only have time on your itinerary to visit one stave church, the one at Urnes has to figure at the top of the list (along with Borgund). Dating from…
19.13 MILES
Projecting out high above the fjord at an altitude of 630m, this marvel of modern engineering is one of Norway's great viewing points. Clad in pine and…
22.8 MILES
You can't miss this striking museum: it's a concrete wedge marooned among a sea of grass on the way into Fjærland, and even has a couple of model woolly…
Norwegian Museum of Travel & Tourism
23.31 MILES
A museum examining the history of tourism might not immediately sound like the biggest must-see, but bear with us: the story of how people travelled…
10.17 MILES
The River Lærdalselvi is one of the top spots for wild salmon fishing in Norway. Salmon fishing has been part of the culture here since time immemorial,…
19.45 MILES
Spectacular wooden stave churches get all the attention around here, but this little gem of a medieval parish church built of stone shouldn’t be…
21.52 MILES
This restored hamlet perches high above the fjord, between Flåm and Aurland. The 27 scattered buildings, the oldest dating from the early 17th century,…
Nearby The Western Fjords attractions
2.08 MILES
This extensive open-air folk museum is between Sogndal and Kaupanger, beside the Rv5. More than 30 buildings, including farms, a schoolhouse and a mill,…
8.43 MILES
If you only have time on your itinerary to visit one stave church, the one at Urnes has to figure at the top of the list (along with Borgund). Dating from…
3. Norwegian Wild Salmon Centre
10.17 MILES
The River Lærdalselvi is one of the top spots for wild salmon fishing in Norway. Salmon fishing has been part of the culture here since time immemorial,…
16.76 MILES
Originally built as a stave church in 1147 and seating 40, this barrel-vaulted village church is the smallest still-operational house of worship in…
18.15 MILES
This 45km road is one of Norway's most fabulous, climbing from sea level to the desolate, boulder-strewn high plateau that separates Aurland and…
19.13 MILES
Projecting out high above the fjord at an altitude of 630m, this marvel of modern engineering is one of Norway's great viewing points. Clad in pine and…
19.45 MILES
Spectacular wooden stave churches get all the attention around here, but this little gem of a medieval parish church built of stone shouldn’t be…
21.52 MILES
This restored hamlet perches high above the fjord, between Flåm and Aurland. The 27 scattered buildings, the oldest dating from the early 17th century,…