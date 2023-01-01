Norwegian Museum of Travel & Tourism

A museum examining the history of tourism might not immediately sound like the biggest must-see, but bear with us: the story of how people travelled around the fjords, and how the landscape and culture has been changed in the process, is actually an important part of the Norwegian story. So this impressive museum, constructed from uncompromising concrete and glass beside Balestrand's quay, is well worth a stop.

Among the exhibitions, you'll learn about backcountry exploration, mountain climbing, road-building and the development of the National Tourist Routes project, among other things, as well as Balestrand's own popularity as a haunt for artists.

There's also a good spot for lunch, the Vindreken Café.