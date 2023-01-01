Aurlandsfjellet

This 45km road is one of Norway's most fabulous, climbing from sea level to the desolate, boulder-strewn high plateau that separates Aurland and Lærdalsøyri (Lærdal). Even if you don't opt for the whole route, drive the first 8km from Aurland to the magnificent Stegastein observation point.

It's a strictly summer-only drive: the road is impassable in winter, and even in midsummer you'll probably still see snowbanks lining the roadsides (hence it's local nickname, Snøvegen – the Snow Road).

Now designated as a National Tourist Route, it's a real roller coaster. The highway is narrow and winding for much of its length, so be prepared to take things slow and let other traffic pass.