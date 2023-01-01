You'll have seen that classic photo somewhere, beloved of brochures, of the overhanging rock Flydalsjuvet, usually with a figure gazing down at a cruise ship in Geirangerfjord. The car park, signposted Flydalsjuvet, about 5km up a very steep and winding hill from Geiranger on the Stryn road, offers a great view of the fjord and the green river valley, but doesn't provide the postcard view down to the last detail.

For that, you'd have to drop about 150m down the hill, then descend a slippery and rather indistinct track to the edge. It's been fenced off for several years due to safety reasons, but that seemingly doesn't stop some visitors from trying to cheat death.