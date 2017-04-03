Welcome to Southern Patagonia
Parque Nacional Torres del Paine is the region's star attraction. Among the finest parks on the continent, it attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, even some towing wheeled luggage (though we don't recommend that). Throughout the region, it's easy and worthwhile to travel between Argentina and Chile. Included in Southern Patagonia are the highlights of Argentine Patagonia.
Top experiences in Southern Patagonia
Recent articles
Southern Patagonia activities
Magdalena Island Penguin Tour by Boat
Dress warmly and get ready to join this tour which will start at a meeting point in Punta Arenas and then travel with the rest of the group to the pier.Climb aboard a large powerboat and head north for about 40 minutes on the Strait of Magellan. If you’re lucky, you may glimpse panda dolphins leaping out of the choppy grey waters. Arrive at the small and rocky Magdalena Island, also called Los Pinguinos Natural Monument, a protected nature reserve and park since 1982, and a breeding site for Magellanic penguins. Even before the boat docks, you’ll see thousands of penguins crowding the shores and hear their squawking. During the summer, approximately 120,000 penguins occupy the island.Disembark and spend about an hour here with your guide, keeping to the designated trail roped off for visitors. These curious birds, about 2 feet (61 cm) tall, will cross your path and may approach you, but you'll be instructed not to touch or feed them. On either side of the trail, see hundreds of burrows in the ground, about a foot (30 cm) in diameter, each populated by a pair of penguins. Watch penguins pop in and out of the holes, where eggs are laid, and others excavate new burrows by flinging aside heaps of dirt with their webbed feet. Your guide may point out cormorants and Andean seagulls on the island as well. Reach the highest point on the island and enter a lighthouse, which houses exhibits explaining the penguins’ habitat and breeding cycles, the history of the strait and the rich ecosystems of nearby islands. Then warm up with coffee and snack on biscuits (provided) before leaving the island. On your way back, if the weather permits, your captain may pass by Isla Marta, where you can snap shots of sea lions and elephant seals lounging on the rocky outcrop. After a marvelous morning with penguins, your tour will end in Punta Arenas at the main square Plaza Muñoz Gamero.
Torres del Paine National Park in One Day from Puerto Natales
After hotel pickup in Puerto Natales, travel with your guide north to the mountain of Cerro Benitez and arrive at Milodon Cave Natural Monument.Walk inside a cave and encounter a life-size replica of a prehistoric giant sloth called the mylodon, which looks like a large bear standing on its hind legs. During a guided tour, learn about the 1896 discovery of this extinct creature, believed to be twice the height of an average human and to have inhabited the area more than 10,000 years ago. Then visit several stalactite-studded caves and a massive rock formation called Devil’s Chair (Silla del Diablo). Back in the vehicle, continue north and enjoy a break of coffee and snacks (own expense) at a villa in Castle Hill (Cerro Castillo), before entering Torres del Paine National Park, whose name means 'Towers of the Blue Sky.' Spanning more than 447,000 acres (181,000 hectares), this nature wonderland located in southern Chilean Patagonia was declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1978. Drive along the banks of Sarmiento Lake, created by a glacier and situated on the Patagonian steppe, and stretch your legs at a vista point to fully appreciate the lake’s deep blue center fringed in white formed by calcium deposits. From here, your guide points out snow-drizzled mountains of the Cordillera del Paine that cut through the middle of the park.Continue westward to Nordenskjöld Lake, where you’ll walk for 20 minutes and come upon the roaring Salto Grande Waterfall, the outfall of the river-fed lake. From this viewpoint, scan the panoramas for herds of guanaco, which may strike you as a mix of llama and camel. Then travel to the center of the park toward rustic Hosteria Pehoé, located on an islet in Lake Pehoé. Cross a footbridge to reach the hotel and dig into lunch in its inviting restaurant (see sample menu in Itinerary below). Afterward, stroll about in wonder at spectacular views of turquoise waters and what are referred to as the 'horned' peaks of the Cordillera del Paine. Following this leisurely break, head to the north end of Grey Lake. After an easy 30-minute hike, behold the glacier mass that feeds into the lake, nearly 4 miles (6 km) wide and towering 90 feet (30 meters) high. From a distance, the ice floes resemble an immense spread of frothy ocean waves frozen in time, their various hues of blue combining at certain points into a grey sheen, lending the lake its name. During your return to Puerto Natales, travel along Amarga Lagoon and capture views of the famous Paine Towers. Admire the three towers of granite with jagged peaks that spike skyward, the perfect image to finish a day of memorable sights. Note: Entrance fees to Milodon Cave Natural Monument and Torres del Paine National Park are your own expense.
Balmaceda and Serrano Glaciers Cruise from Puerto Natales
Private pickup from your hotel.Climb aboard the boat and begin your cruise northwest through Ultima Esperanza Fjord, or ‘Final Hope Fjord,' an inlet bridging Eberhard Fjord and Balmaceda Mountain. The fjord was named by Spanish explorer Juan Ladrillero, who hoped that crossing the sound would take him to the Strait of Magellan. Instead he arrived to find sheer walls of ice blocking his path.Today, your captain is at the helm for three hours to reach the same glaciers that thwarted Ladrillero. Enjoy a cup of coffee, tea or juice on deck. For something with an extra kick, sip a glass of whiskey or pisco sour mixed with ice broken off from Serrano glacier.Pass by forests and waterfalls trickling down green hills, and scan the sky for condors. As the boat hugs the coastline, spot dozens of cormorants on rocky outcrops that might be spreading their wings or stretching their slim graceful necks to a soundtrack of ducks and geese squawking nearby. Sea elephants may even lumber out of caves to lounge under the sun. When you reach the eastern face of Balmaceda Mountain, 6,676 feet (2,035 meters) high, see mists swirling around the ice-capped summit. Disembark for an easy hour-long hike through the forests of Bernardo O'Higgins National Park. Follow your guide to an overlook mere steps away from Serrano glacier — a wide frozen river of ice cascading down a crevice between hills. Then trek to the western side of Balmaceda Mountain and capture views of the massive hanging glacier. Here, sapphire- and turquoise-tinted floes deluge the rocky terrain and end at a lake.Head to local lodging at a traditional cattle ranch, where you’ll tuck into a Magellanic lunch of generous portions, typically featuring a rich savory stew and roasted lamb. (Vegetarian meal available upon request.)Your appetite for delightful sights and food satiated, climb aboard your boat for a speedy 90-minute return ride to Puerto Natales. Relax as you’re taken back to your hotel. Sample Lunch Menu (subject to change): Carbonada (traditional hearty soup with meat and vegetables) Roast lamb with potatoes Salad Dessert Wine, soft drinks, water
Torres del Paine Mountains Advanced Hike in Patagonia
Start your journey with hotel pickup at 06:20am - 07:00am to meet your guide before heading to the national park (1.5 hours travel). Proceed with your park entrance ticket (not included) to another gateway just before the Hotel Las Torres, where your trek to Mirador Las Torres will commence.During the duration of this 18km trek you will see fantastic views of Lake Nordenskjöld and Almirante Nieto Mountain, as well as enjoy a downhill walk towards the Valle del Ascencio, until you reach El Chileno Mountain Lodge. The trial continues through a Millenial Lenga forest until you reach the base of “the moraine” where you will begin a challenging ascent (45 - 75 minutes). This will eventually take you to one of the most impressive places in the park. Capture images of the Base of Torres del Paine for panoramic views of Torre Sur, Torre Central, Torre Norte and Cerro Nido de Cóndor. Once you are done sightseeing and enjoying the beauty that Torres Del Paine has to offer, walk down to Hotel Las Torres. Relax and rest your legs as you are driven back to your hotel in Puerto Natales.NOTICE: The trek to the base of the towers is an advanced hike. There is altitude gain on parts and uneven terrain for the majority of the trek. We recommend that you are in good physical condition before undertaking this trek. We require you to have travel insurance and to fill out one of our "smart waivers" before commencing the activity with us.
4-Day Chilean Patagonia with Torres del Paine National Park
From glaciers to alp-fringed Lake Pehoe and the craggy Torres del Paine mountains, experience the vast wild country of Chilean Patagonia on this four-day excursion. With airport bus transfers included, you have a choice of three four-star hotels; breakfast is included, as are a few other meals.Itinerary:Day 1: Punta Arenas -- Puerto NatalesAfter being met at Punta Arenas airport, catch the bus to Puerto Natales bus station, from where you’ll be transferred to your evening’s accommodation at your selected hotel. The rest of the day and night are yours to explore on your own.Accommodation: Saltos del Paine Hotel (four-star, choice of twin or single room), Costraustralis Hotel (four-star, with ocean view and choice of twin or single room) or Indigo Hotel (four-star, choice of twin with ocean view or single room) in Puerto NatalesDay 2: Puerto Natales -- Balmaceda and Serrano -- Puerto Natales (B, L)After breakfast at your hotel, a full-day trip starts with an early morning cruise from Puerto Natales to Ultima Esperanza Fjord. The three-hour cruise takes you through stunning Patagonian scenery to the 1,000-year-old Balmaceda glacier, home to cormorants and sea lions. At the head of the fjord, disembark to take a short 20-minute walk through forest to the foot of the Serrano Glacier, surrounded by snow-capped peaks and walls of ice. Stop for lunch at Estancia Perales, a traditional cattle ranch, on the return trip to Puerto Natales, where the rest of the afternoon and evening are yours to explore on your own.Accommodation: your same hotelDay 3: Puerto Natales – Torres del Paine -- Puerto Natales (B, L)An early start after breakfast takes you on a full-day excursion to Torres del Paine National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage biosphere. Traveling through Patagonia’s rugged steppe country, an important habitat for many endangered species. See herds of sheep and native guanacos (animals that look like a cross between a llama and a camel) and notice the rugged snow-capped Torres del Paine mountains towering in the background. Visit Salto Grande waterfall on the Pehoe River and Patagonia’s lovely lakes Pehoe and Grey, overlooked by the snowy white peaks of Grey Glacier. The excursion returns to Puerto Natales in the evening.Accommodation: your same hotelDay 4: Puerto Natales – Punta Arenas (B)After breakfast, a transfer takes you to Puerto Natales bus station to catch an onward bus to Punta Arenas airport. (Earliest bus is at 7:15am with an approximate travel time of 3 hours to Punta Arenas. Please plan flights accordingly).
Magellan Penguins Natural Reserve from Punta Arenas
Both islands form an interesting ecosystem, making an obligatory visit for any visitor, whereas Marta Island lodges more than 1000 Sea lions, Cormorants, Skuas, Austral seagull, Antartic pigeon and Sea elephants. The Magdalena Island allows you to observe one of the majors colonies of Magellan Penguins, going beyond the 150,000 birds. During the navigation it is possible to see Austral Dolphins and Overas Toninas (kind of dolphins). To protect wild life, Marta Island is only circumnavigated to admire and photograph the Colony and the diversity of marine birds that live there. However in Magdalena Island it is possible to disembark for about one hour, to walk and to observe the colony. This excursion departs daily, depending on weather conditions. The journey is approximately 4 hours long.