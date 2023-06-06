Shop
Getty Images/Cultura RM
Soaring almost vertically above the Patagonian steppe, the granite pillars of Torres del Paine (Towers of Paine) dominate the landscape of South America's finest national park. Part of Unesco's Biosphere Reserve system since 1978, this 699-sq-mile (1810-sq-km) park is, however, much more than its one greatest hit. Its diversity of landscapes range from teal and azure lakes to emerald forests, roaring rivers and that one big, radiant blue glacier. Guanacos roam the vast open steppe, while Andean condors soar alongside looming peaks.
Parque Nacional Torres del Paine
Take a moderate hike up Río Ascencio to a treeless tarn beneath the eastern face of the Torres del Paine for the closest view of the towers.
Parque Nacional Torres del Paine
An easy hour's walk leads to Mirador Nordenskjöld, an overlook with superb views of the lake and mountains.
Jan 14, 2023 • 8 min read
Oct 31, 2017 • 12 min read
