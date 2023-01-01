Monumento Natural Los Pingüinos

Southern Patagonia

Single Magellanic penguin at Isla Magdalena.

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

The thriving Magellanic penguin colonies of Monumento Natural Los Pingüinos on Isla Magdalena and Isla Marta are well worth visiting, particularly if you have never seen penguins before. The islands are 35km northeast of Punta Arenas. Five-hour ferry tours (adult/child CH$50,000/25,000) spend 1½ hours in transit and land for an hour at the island; they depart the port on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, December through February. Confirm times in advance. Book tickets through Turismo Comapa and bring a picnic.

