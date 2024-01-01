Instituto de la Patagonia

Punta Arenas

Pioneer days are made real again at the Patagonian Institute's Museo del Recuerdo, part of the Universidad de Magallanes. The library has historical maps and a series of historical and scientific publications. Any taxi colectivo that is heading to the Zona Franca will drop you across the street.

