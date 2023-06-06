Punta Arenas

Overview

A sprawling metropolis on the edge of the Strait of Magellan, Punta Arenas defies easy definition. It's a strange combination of the ruddy and the grand, with elaborate wool-boom mansions and port renovations alongside urban sprawl. Set at the bottom of the Americas, it is downright stingy with good weather – the sun shines through sidelong rain.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Historic cemetery.

    Cementerio Municipal

    Punta Arenas

    Among South America’s most fascinating cemeteries, with both humble immigrant graves and flashy tombs, like that of wool baron José Menéndez, a scale…

  • Palacio Sara Braun on Plaza Munoz Gamero.

    Plaza Muñoz Gamero

    Punta Arenas

    A central plaza of magnificent conifers surrounded by opulent mansions. Facing the plaza’s north side, Casa Braun-Menéndez houses the private Club de la…

  • Ship bridge replica in the Naval and Maritime Museum.

    Museo Naval y Marítimo

    Punta Arenas

    A naval and maritime museum with historical exhibits that include a fine account of the Chilean mission that rescued Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew from…

  • Wagon at Museo del Recuerdo pioneer museum.

    Museo del Recuerdo

    Punta Arenas

    On display are a collection of antique farm and industrial machinery, a typical pioneer house and shearing shed, and a wooden-wheeled shepherds’ trailer.

  • Museo Regional de Magallanes

    Museo Regional de Magallanes

    Punta Arenas

    This opulent mansion testifies to the wealth and power of pioneer sheep farmers in the late 19th century. The well-maintained interior houses a regional…

  • Museo Río Seco

    Museo Río Seco

    Punta Arenas

    The pet project of the Caceres brothers, this funky homespun museum is a delightful detour for fans of natural history. Imaginative displays use fine…

  • Instituto de la Patagonia

    Instituto de la Patagonia

    Punta Arenas

    Pioneer days are made real again at the Patagonian Institute's Museo del Recuerdo, part of the Universidad de Magallanes. The library has historical maps…

  • Museo Regional Salesiano

    Museo Regional Salesiano

    Punta Arenas

    Especially influential in settling the region, the Salesian order collected outstanding ethnographic artifacts, but their museum touts their role as…

