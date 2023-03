A central plaza of magnificent conifers surrounded by opulent mansions. Facing the plaza’s north side, Casa Braun-Menéndez houses the private Club de la Unión, which also uses the tavern downstairs (open to the public). The nearby monument commemorating the 400th anniversary of Magellan’s voyage was donated by wool baron José Menéndez in 1920. Just east is the former Sociedad Menéndez Behety, which now houses Turismo Comapa. The cathedral sits west.