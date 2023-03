Among South America’s most fascinating cemeteries, with both humble immigrant graves and flashy tombs, like that of wool baron José Menéndez, a scale replica of Rome’s Vittorio Emanuele monument, according to author Bruce Chatwin. See the map inside the main entrance gate.

It’s an easy 15-minute stroll northeast of the plaza, or catch any taxi colectivo (shared taxi with specific route) in front of the Museo Regional de Magallanes.