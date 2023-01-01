Parque del Estrecho de Magallanes

The historic sites of Puerto Hambre (Port Hunger) and Fuerte Bulnes are the centerpiece of this privately managed park, an excellent introduction to regional history. The museum is Patagonia's best. Hourly presentations, sometimes in English, create a vivid picture of the lives of indigenous inhabitants and intrepid settlers. There's a restored wooden fort, where a fence of sharpened stakes surrounds the blockhouse, barracks and chapel. A 6km trail network offers lookouts on the Strait of Magellan with views to Tierra del Fuego.

Set aside at least an hour to see the creative exhibits at the museum covering natural history, regional exploration and information about the original inhabitants. It's well worth booking a guided tour for a dynamic explanation of events.