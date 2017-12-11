Welcome to Michigan
Michigan occupies prime real estate, surrounded by four of the five Great Lakes – Superior, Michigan, Huron and Erie. Islands – Mackinac, Manitou and Isle Royale – freckle its coast and make top touring destinations. Surf beaches, colored sandstone cliffs and trekkable sand dunes also woo visitors.
The state consists of two parts split by water: larger Lower Peninsula, shaped like a mitten; and smaller, lightly populated Upper Peninsula, shaped like a slipper. They are linked by the gasp-worthy Mackinac Bridge, which spans the Straits of Mackinac (pronounced mac-in-aw).
Top experiences in Michigan
Recent articles
Michigan activities
Chicago Lakefront Neighborhoods Bicycle Tour
Your 3-hour guided bike tour of Chicago’s lakefront neighborhoods begins with a brief orientation of your bike. All ages and fitness levels will enjoy the leisurely nature and generally flat-terrain of this tour, but children should be capable and comfortable with riding on city streets. Once you’re situated with your stylish ride, follow your guide off the beaten path, to some of Chicago’s best neighborhoods.Cruise the Windy City on two wheels, riding past stately houses in quiet residential neighborhoods, through scenic parks and along Lake Michigan’s popular beaches on the North Side of Chicago. Continue to other great Chicago highlights like the Gold Coast Mansions, North Avenue Beach, and the Lincoln Park Zoo. Ride past historic sights such as St. Michael's Church, the Playboy Mansion or the Old Town Historic District, lined with charming Victorian houses.By the end of the tour, you will have seen a wide spectrum of how Chicagoans live and spend their free time, in addition to interesting factoids about one of America’s greatest cities.
Detroit Urban Exploration and Photography Tour
This 4-hour tour is an opportunity to explore the other side of Detroit - urban exploration style! Check out abandoned schools, factories, warehouses, municipal buildings and theaters with your professional tour guide. Take photos of these buildings or just explore! Your professional tour guide will lead you between locations providing insights on the buildings and answering any questions. If your are into photography, your guide will also offer guidance on composition and exposure to help you get the perfect shot!The tour originates and concludes in the Suburbs of Detroit.
Mackinaw City Sunset Cruise
Join this cruise to take in the sunset over Lake Michigan onboard Ugly Anne while cruising under the Mackinac Bridge. Listen to music and enjoy an alcoholic beverage and some refreshments (at your own expense). You will be greeted at the dock with a warm welcome and quick introduction of the friendly staff. While on the cruise between Michigan's 2 peninsulas you will see historic lighthouses, a 300+ year old fort and Mackinac Island while having the one of the best seats in North America to watch a beautiful sunset. The sunset cruise is a personalized cruise with local residents that are able to answer questions about the area. The Captain has been a resident of Mackinac Island and Mackinaw Ciy for the past 18 years. Join in for the highlight of your vacation.
Detroits Rise Fall and Renewal
Begin your Detroit tour at a cafe on Broadway, where you'll meet your local guide and head out onto the streets. From the minute you leave the meeting point, you'll start seeing some famous Detroit landmarks, such as the 95-year old Detroit Athletic Club, the renovated Opera House, the vacant Wurlitzer Building, and the fine new downtown YMCA. Your local guide will be telling you all you need to know about these spots, and what they mean to the city of Detroit. Continuing on your tour in Detroit, see the site where one of the biggest department stores in the US once stood. When it closed in the 1980s, it left a hole in the city that hasn't been filled. Next on this Detroit city tour, the Compuware Building is worth a visit for its 15-story atrium and colorful fountain. Outside that building, you'll see a panorama that includes landmarks like the 47-story Penobscot Building, the Guardian Building, and the Renaissance Center, which is home to the tallest hotel in the entire Western Hemisphere (72 floors!) as well as the headquarters of General Motors. A visit to the Guardian Building gives you a picture of the greatness of Detroit in the late 1920s. You'll take a stop here, and then take a ride on the elevated People Mover, which has been moving people around downtown Detroit since 1987. From the Michigan Avenue Station, see the $800 Million MGM Grand Casino and hotel that were completed in 2008, and the new Rosa Parks Transit Center (named for "the mother of the Civil Rights Movement") with its dramatic canopies. If the weather is nice, you'll walk to a nearby hotel that's a great example of Detroit's rise, fall and renewal. When it opened in 1924 it was the tallest hotel in the world and one of the fanciest, but it closed in the 1980s and stood vacant for more than 25 years on a prominent street corner. Detroiters were thrilled when it reopened after a $200 million renovation! Next, you'll visit the area near Grand Circus Park, which is full of examples of Detroit's rocky history. Here, you'll find even more vacant buildings as well as legendary parks and music venues that have hosted the like of Bruce Spingsteen and Detroit's own Eminem. It's one thing simply seeing these buildings, but to get to know the history behind them makes the experience even more special, especially when it comes from the mouth of a local! Your last stop is a local brewpub, where you can sip on a local beer or soft drink and continue to chat about Detroit with your local guide. The first drink's on us!
Detroit Corktown Small-Group Walking Tour with Beer
Strap on your walking shoes for what’s sure to be the most epic tour of Detroit’s historic Corktown this side of Michigan Avenue. We’ll start on a block that has been key to Corktown’s revival, where BBQ, burgers, coffee, and craft cocktails beckon crowds of hungry and thirsty Detroiters.You’ll take in the contrasting views of Detroit’s highs and lows. We’ll walk toward the massive Michigan Central Railroad Station, left for ruin and a symbol of the decline of Detroit. We’ll get a good look at this hulking structure, which has been ranked as one of the “must-see” abandoned buildings in the world.We’ll continue our Detroit walking tour past the charming, colorful Victorian houses of residential Corktown. This is Detroit’s oldest neighborhood, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Along the way, your local guide will point out an early 19th-century church that’s one of oldest churches in Detroit.Our colorful tour ends at a pot of gold in the Gaelic League Irish-American Club of Detroit. You may be a wee bit thirsty, so we’ve got you covered with a complimentary half-pint.
Mackinac Bridge History Cruise
Take a trip under the Mackinac Bridge aboard Ugly Anne (an authentic North Atlantic wooden lobster boat from the Gulf of Maine). Information will be given by a local guide about the over 80 shipwrecks, building of the Mackinac Bridge and the car ferries that traversed the Straits for over 100 years. See Fort Michilimackinac and Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse from the water. Enjoy the cruise with historic video footage, live narration from natives to the Northern Great Lakes region, while traveling under the Mackinac Bridge. Questions are encouraged while on the tour.