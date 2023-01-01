DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 03: A sculpture created from recycled material sits amongst the "Heidelberg project," which is an "open air art environment" centered around one block in Detroit, on September 3, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Heidelberg project is the brain child of Tyree Guyton. He and other artists use the urban environment (including homes and sidewalks) as a canvas for art, which they make using paint and recycled materials. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Polka-dotted streets, houses covered in Technicolor paint blobs, strange doll sculptures in yards – this is no acid trip, but rather a block-spanning art installation. It's the brainchild of artist Tyree Guyton, who wanted to beautify his run-down community and has been at it for more than 30 years. It's an ever-evolving work in progress. In 2016, Guyton announced he'd be dismantling the project and putting a cultural village in its place, but so far the original eye-popping installations remain.

Download the free Heidelberg Project app, which describes each of Guyton's pieces. Work is ongoing to rehab the buildings into galleries and art workshop spaces, much like the current Numbers House. Heidelberg is located about 1.5 miles from Eastern Market. Take Gratiot Ave northeast to Heidelberg St. The project spans from Ellery to Mt Elliott Sts in a rough neighborhood.

