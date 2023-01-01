The Scarab Club transports you back a century to a gilded age of arts appreciation when costumed balls and visits by Diego Rivera and Norman Rockwell were the norm. The 1928 building’s gorgeous interior is stuffed with Tiffany lamps and objets d’art. Browse whatever exhibition is showing in the main art gallery, listen to a poetry reading, attend a sketch session ($10, held four times weekly) or hear a chamber music concert (tickets $20 to $25).

Don’t forget to look at the ceiling beam covered with famous artists’ signatures in the second-floor lounge. The club is located right behind the Detroit Institute of Arts.