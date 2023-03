Vivid graffiti, murals and sculptures made from found objects adorn this stark industrial site that abuts a recycling facility. It’s a quintessential slice of urban-cool, DIY Detroit that's always changing, as local artists add to it frequently. DJ-fueled raves take place on occasion (especially full moon nights); keep an eye on the events schedule. It’s best to get here by bike or car, as the park is in a bleak pocket of town.