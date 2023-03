The once-grand beaux-arts rail terminal, within eyeshot of Corktown's main drag, was left to fall into decline after closing in 1988 and became a symbol of the city's shattered economy. Like Detroit itself, though, Michigan Central Station is making a mighty comeback. Ford Motor Company bought it and is spending $350 million to transform it into a new innovation campus that will focus on self-driving cars. It's slated to open in 2022.