This public space in the heart of Detroit's downtown is the perfect spot to while away a sunny afternoon. A fountain dots the middle, surrounded by umbrella-shaded tables. Beside it, a sandy beach with lounge chairs appears in warmer months; in winter, the space becomes the city's most popular ice rink. There's a stage for concerts and, in summer, a pop-up restaurant and bar. At the foot of the park is the Michigan Soldiers & Sailors Monument.