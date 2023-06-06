Detroit

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
The setting sun in Detroit Michigan casting beautiful light on the skyline downtown. A sliver of the Detroit River is visible between the buildings, and Windsor, Ontario, Canada can be seen in the background. This image was captured from an elevated position. 1407950728

Getty Images

Overview

After decades of neglect, Detroit is rolling again. It's like the whole place is caffeine-buzzed, freewheeling in ideas. Young creative types have moved to the city and transformed the glut of abandoned buildings into distilleries, cafes, galleries and chocolate shops. Downtown will pop your eyeballs, from the extraordinary art deco skyscrapers to the whimsical public parks and edgy street art. By day, intriguing sights bring Detroit's car-making history to life. By night, timeless jazz clubs show off its musical chops. Sweet bike rides and sprawling markets add to the energy.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Eastern Market entrance in Detroit.

    Eastern Market

    Detroit

    One of the oldest and largest year-round bazaars in the United States, Eastern Market draws Detroiters of all types to its six-block spread of wares…

  • The North Wall of the Detroit Industry Murals, a series of frescoes by Mexican artist Diego Rivera at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit, Michigan, October 1988. (Photo by Barbara Alper/Getty Images)

    Detroit Institute of Arts

    Detroit

    The DIA holds one of the world's finest art collections. The centerpiece is Diego Rivera's mural Detroit Industry, which fills an entire room and reflects…

  • A ceiling painting in the Fisher Building in Detroit.

    Fisher Building

    Detroit

    This 1928 masterpiece from the man who built Detroit, Albert Kahn, has an imposing art deco exterior made from Minnesota granite and Maryland marble, and…

  • DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 03: A sculpture created from recycled material sits amongst the "Heidelberg project," which is an "open air art environment" centered around one block in Detroit, on September 3, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Heidelberg project is the brain child of Tyree Guyton. He and other artists use the urban environment (including homes and sidewalks) as a canvas for art, which they make using paint and recycled materials. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

    Heidelberg Project

    Detroit

    Polka-dotted streets, houses covered in Technicolor paint blobs, strange doll sculptures in yards – this is no acid trip, but rather a block-spanning art…

  • Motown Historical Museum

    Motown Historical Museum

    Detroit

    In this row of modest houses Berry Gordy launched Motown Records – and the careers of Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye and Michael Jackson – with an…

  • Guardian Building

    Guardian Building

    Detroit

    Commissioned as a 'cathedral of finance,' this distinctive, 40-story, redbrick building with green and white accents was the world's tallest masonry…

  • The abandoned Packard plant in Detroit.

    Packard Plant

    Detroit

    Renowned architect Albert Kahn designed this 3.5-million-sq-ft factory, which opened in 1905, but after years of neglect it became one of Detroit's most…

  • JUNE 30, 2019: Pedestrians walking around Campus Martius park.

    Campus Martius Park

    Detroit

    This public space in the heart of Detroit's downtown is the perfect spot to while away a sunny afternoon. A fountain dots the middle, surrounded by…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

These tips will help you make the most of your time in Detroit and experience the city’s highlights.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

Detroit’s galleries, restaurants and urban parks are worth visiting year-round, even in the depths of winter.

Read article

Things to Know

Literally everything you need to know about what to pack, where to stay, what to eat and how to get around the Motor City.

Read article

Transportation

The car is king in Detroit, as you might expect from America's top car-making hub, but it is possible to explore without a car if you follow our top tips.

Read article

Free Things to Do

From art deco architecture to edgy street art, many of Detroit's most iconic sites and favorite local hangouts are free. These are the best.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

The Motor City never takes its foot off the gas and a new energy is sweeping through its lively neighborhoods. Here's a guide to Detroit's best districts.

Read article

Day Trips

From beer-soaked city breaks to birdwatching in a national park, these are the best day trips from Detroit.

Read article

Money and Costs

Detroit won’t break the bank, especially if you know where to go for cheap eats, budget accommodation, public transport passes and deals on attractions.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Detroit

People enjoy small plates at Alpino restaurant, Detroit, Michigan, USA

Destination Practicalities

The 10 dishes you must try in Detroit right now – and where to try them

Nov 1, 2024 • 8 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Detroit