Overview

After decades of neglect, Detroit is rolling again. It's like the whole place is caffeine-buzzed, freewheeling in ideas. Young creative types have moved to the city and transformed the glut of abandoned buildings into distilleries, cafes, galleries and chocolate shops. Downtown will pop your eyeballs, from the extraordinary art deco skyscrapers to the whimsical public parks and edgy street art. By day, intriguing sights bring Detroit's car-making history to life. By night, timeless jazz clubs show off its musical chops. Sweet bike rides and sprawling markets add to the energy.