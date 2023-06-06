Shop
After decades of neglect, Detroit is rolling again. It's like the whole place is caffeine-buzzed, freewheeling in ideas. Young creative types have moved to the city and transformed the glut of abandoned buildings into distilleries, cafes, galleries and chocolate shops. Downtown will pop your eyeballs, from the extraordinary art deco skyscrapers to the whimsical public parks and edgy street art. By day, intriguing sights bring Detroit's car-making history to life. By night, timeless jazz clubs show off its musical chops. Sweet bike rides and sprawling markets add to the energy.
One of the oldest and largest year-round bazaars in the United States, Eastern Market draws Detroiters of all types to its six-block spread of wares…
The DIA holds one of the world's finest art collections. The centerpiece is Diego Rivera's mural Detroit Industry, which fills an entire room and reflects…
This 1928 masterpiece from the man who built Detroit, Albert Kahn, has an imposing art deco exterior made from Minnesota granite and Maryland marble, and…
Polka-dotted streets, houses covered in Technicolor paint blobs, strange doll sculptures in yards – this is no acid trip, but rather a block-spanning art…
In this row of modest houses Berry Gordy launched Motown Records – and the careers of Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye and Michael Jackson – with an…
Commissioned as a 'cathedral of finance,' this distinctive, 40-story, redbrick building with green and white accents was the world's tallest masonry…
Renowned architect Albert Kahn designed this 3.5-million-sq-ft factory, which opened in 1905, but after years of neglect it became one of Detroit's most…
This public space in the heart of Detroit's downtown is the perfect spot to while away a sunny afternoon. A fountain dots the middle, surrounded by…
Best Things to Do
These tips will help you make the most of your time in Detroit and experience the city’s highlights.Read article
Best Time to Visit
Detroit’s galleries, restaurants and urban parks are worth visiting year-round, even in the depths of winter.Read article
Things to Know
Literally everything you need to know about what to pack, where to stay, what to eat and how to get around the Motor City.Read article
Transportation
The car is king in Detroit, as you might expect from America's top car-making hub, but it is possible to explore without a car if you follow our top tips.Read article
Free Things to Do
From art deco architecture to edgy street art, many of Detroit's most iconic sites and favorite local hangouts are free. These are the best.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
The Motor City never takes its foot off the gas and a new energy is sweeping through its lively neighborhoods. Here's a guide to Detroit's best districts.Read article
Day Trips
From beer-soaked city breaks to birdwatching in a national park, these are the best day trips from Detroit.Read article
Money and Costs
Detroit won’t break the bank, especially if you know where to go for cheap eats, budget accommodation, public transport passes and deals on attractions.Read article
Destination PracticalitiesThe 10 dishes you must try in Detroit right now – and where to try them
Nov 1, 2024 • 8 min read
Oct 18, 2024 • 6 min read
Feb 23, 2022 • 9 min read
Feb 14, 2022 • 5 min read
Feb 9, 2022 • 5 min read
Feb 5, 2022 • 6 min read
Jan 31, 2022 • 7 min read
Jan 29, 2022 • 6 min read
Jan 25, 2022 • 6 min read
Jan 22, 2022 • 5 min read
