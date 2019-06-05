Commissioned as a 'cathedral of finance,' this distinctive, 40-story, redbrick building with green and white accents was the world's tallest masonry structure when it opened in 1929. The interior is a colorful explosion of marble, mosaic and murals that draw from Aztec, art deco and local influences. It's certainly the prettiest Bank of America you'll ever see. Pure Detroit, whose flagship store is in the building, leads tours most Saturdays and Sundays.

Keep an eye out for the blood-red Numidian marble on the walls, and don't miss the dazzling mural of Michigan at the end of the banking hall, painted by Ezra Winter.