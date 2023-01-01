Detroit Institute of Arts

The DIA holds one of the world's finest art collections. The centerpiece is Diego Rivera's mural Detroit Industry, which fills an entire room and reflects the city's blue-collar labor history. Beyond it are Picassos, Caravaggios, suits of armor, modern African American paintings, puppets and troves more spread through 100-plus galleries.

Try out the Lumin augmented reality tour that takes you to 18 museum highlights; the devices are free, available first come, first served from desks near the entrance.

It's hard to believe the museum's collection was about to be sold to pay off the city's debt back in 2013. Luckily, donors saved the day.