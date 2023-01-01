Adjacent to the Henry Ford Museum (and part of its complex), outdoor Greenfield Village spreads across 80 acres and features historic buildings shipped in from all over the country, reconstructed and restored, such as Thomas Edison's laboratory from Menlo Park and the Wright Brothers' airplane workshop.

Costumed interpreters work throughout the village and immerse you in the sights and sounds of American invention over the past few centuries. Watch an 1867 baseball game, ride in a Model T car and become a student in a one-room, 1870s-style schoolhouse. The activities are especially good for kids. In summer it's best to visit in the morning before it gets too hot.