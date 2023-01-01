Arab American National Museum

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, the museum features artifacts from well-known Arab Americans (like a typewriter from White House journalist Helen Thomas) and exhibits that delve into topics such as Arab stereotypes in film and other arts. It's set in a pretty, bright-tiled building.

Perhaps more intriguing are the museum's culinary walking tours (2pm Saturdays in August and September, per person $45, reserve online), during which docents take you on a 2½-hour jaunt around the neighborhood to Middle Eastern bakeries, restaurants and shops.