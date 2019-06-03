Motown Historical Museum

In this row of modest houses Berry Gordy launched Motown Records – and the careers of Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye and Michael Jackson – with an $800 loan in 1959. Gordy and Motown split for Los Angeles in 1972, but you can still step into humble Studio A and see where the famed names recorded their first hits.

A tour takes about one hour, and consists mostly of looking at old photos and listening to guides' stories. To avoid a wait, buy timed tickets in advance online. The museum is undergoing a $50 million expansion, with a new building to be added to the back of the current Hitsville house. A theater and interactive displays are on tap, to be ready in 2022 or after. Motown is 2 miles northwest of Midtown, about a 20-minute walk from the Grand Boulevard QLine stop.