Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
Rugged and isolated, with hardwood forests blanketing 90% of its land, the Upper Peninsula (UP) is a Midwest highlight. Only 45 miles of interstate highway slice through the trees, punctuated by a handful of cities, of which Marquette is the largest. Between the small towns lie miles of undeveloped shoreline on Lakes Huron, Michigan and Superior; scenic two-lane roads; and pasties, the local meat-and-vegetable pot pies brought over by Cornish miners 150 years ago.
Upper Peninsula
Rugged Grand Island floats a half-mile offshore from Munising and is part of Hiawatha National Forest. Visitors can day trip over to hike and mountain…
Upper Peninsula
Sault Ste Marie is best known for its locks that raise and lower 1000ft-long freighters between the different lake levels. The downtown visitor center…
Upper Peninsula
Lovely Tahquamenon Falls flow with tea-colored waters tinted by upstream hemlock leaves. The Upper Falls, 200ft across with a 50ft drop, wow onlookers –…
Upper Peninsula
Miners Castle is one of the lakeshore’s most iconic rock formations. A short trail leads from the parking lot to an upper platform with great views…
Upper Peninsula
Stroll for 1.5 easy miles (one way) along a shore dotted with shipwreck skeletons to reach the 1874 lighthouse. In summer, ranger-guided tours ($3; 11am…
Upper Peninsula
A relatively easy, 1.2-mile (one way) walk through woods rewards with views of the 60ft-high cascade. The trail winds by two viewing platforms: one at the…
Upper Peninsula
Beyond the town of Paradise is this fascinating museum, where the intriguing displays include items trawled up from sunken ships. Dozens of vessels –…
Upper Peninsula
The lake, in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, is the area's most photographed sight. After stopping at the visitor center to pay the park…
Filter by interest:
Oct 1, 2020 • 7 min read
Jun 1, 2020 • 5 min read
Nov 5, 2019 • 7 min read