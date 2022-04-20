Upper Peninsula

Lighthouse

Overview

Rugged and isolated, with hardwood forests blanketing 90% of its land, the Upper Peninsula (UP) is a Midwest highlight. Only 45 miles of interstate highway slice through the trees, punctuated by a handful of cities, of which Marquette is the largest. Between the small towns lie miles of undeveloped shoreline on Lakes Huron, Michigan and Superior; scenic two-lane roads; and pasties, the local meat-and-vegetable pot pies brought over by Cornish miners 150 years ago.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Grand Island East Channel Lighthouse

    Grand Island

    Upper Peninsula

    Rugged Grand Island floats a half-mile offshore from Munising and is part of Hiawatha National Forest. Visitors can day trip over to hike and mountain…

  • The Soo Locks Visitor Center in Sault Ste Marie.

    Soo Locks Visitor Center

    Upper Peninsula

    Sault Ste Marie is best known for its locks that raise and lower 1000ft-long freighters between the different lake levels. The downtown visitor center…

  • Tahquamenon Falls State Park

    Tahquamenon Falls State Park

    Upper Peninsula

    Lovely Tahquamenon Falls flow with tea-colored waters tinted by upstream hemlock leaves. The Upper Falls, 200ft across with a 50ft drop, wow onlookers –…

  • Miners Castle

    Miners Castle

    Upper Peninsula

    Miners Castle is one of the lakeshore’s most iconic rock formations. A short trail leads from the parking lot to an upper platform with great views…

  • Au Sable Point Light Station

    Au Sable Point Light Station

    Upper Peninsula

    Stroll for 1.5 easy miles (one way) along a shore dotted with shipwreck skeletons to reach the 1874 lighthouse. In summer, ranger-guided tours ($3; 11am…

  • Chapel Falls

    Chapel Falls

    Upper Peninsula

    A relatively easy, 1.2-mile (one way) walk through woods rewards with views of the 60ft-high cascade. The trail winds by two viewing platforms: one at the…

  • Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum

    Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum

    Upper Peninsula

    Beyond the town of Paradise is this fascinating museum, where the intriguing displays include items trawled up from sunken ships. Dozens of vessels –…

  • Lake of the Clouds

    Lake of the Clouds

    Upper Peninsula

    The lake, in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, is the area's most photographed sight. After stopping at the visitor center to pay the park…

Articles

Latest stories from Upper Peninsula

Lovers Leap Arch, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore of Lake Superior, Munising, Michigan, USA - stock photo Lovers Leap Arch, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore of Lake Superior, Munising, Michigan, USA

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Jul 4, 2024 • 9 min read

