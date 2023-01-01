Chapel Falls

A relatively easy, 1.2-mile (one way) walk through woods rewards with views of the 60ft-high cascade. The trail winds by two viewing platforms: one at the top of the falls, and then another as you loop around to a lower area. Feeling energetic? The trail continues for 1.8 miles to Chapel Rock and Chapel Beach. If the rock looks familiar, it might be because it’s pictured on Michigan’s 2018 'America the Beautiful' quarter.

From County Rd H-58, turn north onto Chapel Rd and take it for 5 miles to the parking lot.