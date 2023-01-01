Au Sable Point Light Station

Stroll for 1.5 easy miles (one way) along a shore dotted with shipwreck skeletons to reach the 1874 lighthouse. In summer, ranger-guided tours ($3; 11am to 4:30pm Wednesday through Sunday mid-June through September) let you climb 100 stairs to the top of the fog buster for great views. But even if the lighthouse isn't open, the grounds and lakefront hike to reach them are well worth the trip.

Access is via the Hurricane River Campground. Park in the day-use lot. It’s located 12 miles west of Grand Marais on County Rd H-58.