Rugged Grand Island floats a half-mile offshore from Munising and is part of Hiawatha National Forest. Visitors can day trip over to hike and mountain bike, or spend the night in one of the rustic campsites. Bike rentals (per day $20 to $30) and a three-hour bus tour (adult/child $25/10) are available on-island, but otherwise amenities are limited. Hop aboard the Grand Island Ferry to get there.