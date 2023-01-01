Miners Castle is one of the lakeshore’s most iconic rock formations. A short trail leads from the parking lot to an upper platform with great views against a backdrop of Lake Superior and Grand Island. A steeper trail with stairs takes you down to a second, closer viewing deck that’s adjacent to the rock. Follow up with the mile-long (one way) trek through the forest to sandy, secluded Miners Beach.

To reach the parking lot, take County Rd H-58 5 miles east of Munising, and then go north another 5 miles on Miners Castle Rd.