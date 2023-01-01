Tahquamenon Falls State Park

Lovely Tahquamenon Falls flow with tea-colored waters tinted by upstream hemlock leaves. The Upper Falls, 200ft across with a 50ft drop, wow onlookers – including Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, who mentioned them in his Song of Hiawatha. The Lower Falls (about 5 miles northeast) are a series of small cascades that swirl around an island; many visitors rent a rowboat and paddle out to it.

The large state park also has camping (tent and RV sites $17 to $32), great hiking and – bonus – a brewpub near the park entrance. It's open 11am to 8:30pm late April to late October.