Dune Grass on Lake Michigan

They don't call it the Gold Coast for nothing. Michigan's 300-mile western shoreline features seemingly endless stretches of beaches, dunes, wineries, orchards and inn-filled towns that boom during the summer – and shiver during the snow-packed winter.

  • South Manitou Island Lighthouse, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

    Manitou Islands

    Gold Coast

    The forest-cloaked Manitou Islands provide an off-the-beaten-path adventure. They’re part of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, hence the entrance…

  • Big Sable Point Lighthouse on the Lake Michigan shore in Ludington State Park.

    Ludington State Park

    Gold Coast

    The lakeside park is one of Michigan's largest and most popular playlots. Once inside, people simply pull over on the roadside and make a break for the…

  • Round Barn Winery

    Round Barn Winery

    Gold Coast

    Round Barn goes beyond vino with its grapes – it also uses the fruit to make DiVine Vodka, a smoother elixir than the kind made with grains or potatoes…

  • Holland State Park

    Holland State Park

    Gold Coast

    One of the state’s most visited parks, Holland offers a lovely huge beach on Lake Michigan that’s stellar for sunset gaping and lighthouse views. A cafe,…

  • Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area

    Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area

    Gold Coast

    Nordhouse Dunes, a 3450-acre plot within the Huron-Manistee National Forest, features perhaps the wildest stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline. Dunes rise…

  • Chinook Pier

    Chinook Pier

    Gold Coast

    Chinook Pier has a lot going on. There’s a seasonal mini-golf course (adult/child $3/2) and farmers market (8am to 1pm Wednesday and Saturday). Wet Mitten…

  • Horton Bay General Store

    Horton Bay General Store

    Gold Coast

    Fans of Ernest Hemingway will recall the store, with its 'high false front,' from his short story 'Up in Michigan.' As a youth, Hemingway used to hang out…

  • Musical Fountain

    Musical Fountain

    Gold Coast

    Everyone gathers for the musical fountain performance each evening in summer. It's a trippy tradition to watch water spray high in the sky while…

Long shot of curving coastline with white sand and tall grasses, with gentle waves from the blue water of Lake Michigan and a blue partly cloudy sky overhead

Beaches

Escape the urban hustle in Michigan's Harbor Country

Sep 26, 2018 • 6 min read

