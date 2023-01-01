Round Barn Winery

Round Barn goes beyond vino with its grapes – it also uses the fruit to make DiVine Vodka, a smoother elixir than the kind made with grains or potatoes. Try it in the tasting room. During the week, you're welcome to picnic on the grounds; a food truck serves snacks on weekends. Live bands play on Saturday and Sunday, and there is a $5 cover charge (which gets applied to your tasting fee). It's wise to reserve ahead for tastings on weekends.

Round Barn also makes beer. You can try it on-site or at Round Barn's brewpub 3 miles northwest via Hills Rd in the little village of Baroda.