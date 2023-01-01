Founded in 1842, the University of Notre Dame is often touted as one of America's prettiest higher education campuses and its Fighting Irish football team is one of the most successful in the history of college football.

A walking tour with Notre Dame Tours is recommended, but if you're short on time, at least pop into the stunning Basilica of the Sacred Heart (a neo-Gothic cathedral awash in stained-glass windows and murals painted by Vatican artist Luigi Gregori); the Golden Dome (the university's main admin building – often considered the nation's leading collegiate landmark – with a gorgeous rotunda topped with a 4400lb statue of Mary); and the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes (a recreation of the original in France). All three are next to each other on the north side of God Quad.