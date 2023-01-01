Holland State Park

One of the state’s most visited parks, Holland offers a lovely huge beach on Lake Michigan that’s stellar for sunset gaping and lighthouse views. A cafe, playground and pier where anglers cast their lines add to the scene. A second silky sand beach edges inland Lake Macatawa, where the boathouse rents canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (from $10 per half hour).

The park holds two modern campgrounds: one on Lake Michigan with 98 tent and RV sites and another on Lake Macatawa with 211 tent and RV sites. Both charge $33 to $45 per night.