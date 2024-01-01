A popular place to immerse in all things Dutch. When the gardens bloom in spring, Veldheer charges a fee (adult/child $12/6). Otherwise it's free to check out the wooden-shoe factory, traditional blue-and-white pottery workshop and – somewhat oddly amid the Dutch items – a small buffalo herd.
Veldheer Tulip Gardens
Gold Coast
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.35 MILES
One of the state’s most visited parks, Holland offers a lovely huge beach on Lake Michigan that’s stellar for sunset gaping and lighthouse views. A cafe,…
17.04 MILES
Chinook Pier has a lot going on. There’s a seasonal mini-golf course (adult/child $3/2) and farmers market (8am to 1pm Wednesday and Saturday). Wet Mitten…
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
27.45 MILES
The 158-acre gardens feature impressive blooms and hulking works by Auguste Rodin, Henry Moore and others. The sculpture park is star of the show,…
16.95 MILES
Everyone gathers for the musical fountain performance each evening in summer. It's a trippy tradition to watch water spray high in the sky while…
16.65 MILES
The 48-acre urban park is all beach – a wide, gorgeous one with squeaky clean sand. It’s mega popular in summer, especially for families, who appreciate…
23.04 MILES
The downtown museum is dedicated to Michigan's only president. Ford stepped into the Oval Office after Richard Nixon and his vice president, Spiro Agnew,…
13.85 MILES
Learn about dunes! A 0.7-mile (one way) boardwalk trail takes you from the parking lot to the Lake Michigan shore. Prepare for loads of stairs up and down…
23.26 MILES
The city's beyond-the-norm art museum fills a sun-drenched building with 19th- and 20th-century works. European and American masters such as Henri de…
Nearby Gold Coast attractions
7.35 MILES
One of the state’s most visited parks, Holland offers a lovely huge beach on Lake Michigan that’s stellar for sunset gaping and lighthouse views. A cafe,…
13.76 MILES
Life guards patrol the long expanse of fine sand. There are bathrooms and concession stands, though not enough to spoil the peaceful, dune-laden scene. It…
13.85 MILES
Learn about dunes! A 0.7-mile (one way) boardwalk trail takes you from the parking lot to the Lake Michigan shore. Prepare for loads of stairs up and down…
16.65 MILES
The 48-acre urban park is all beach – a wide, gorgeous one with squeaky clean sand. It’s mega popular in summer, especially for families, who appreciate…
16.95 MILES
Everyone gathers for the musical fountain performance each evening in summer. It's a trippy tradition to watch water spray high in the sky while…
17.04 MILES
Chinook Pier has a lot going on. There’s a seasonal mini-golf course (adult/child $3/2) and farmers market (8am to 1pm Wednesday and Saturday). Wet Mitten…
23.04 MILES
The downtown museum is dedicated to Michigan's only president. Ford stepped into the Oval Office after Richard Nixon and his vice president, Spiro Agnew,…
23.22 MILES
Maya Lin – best known for designing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC – created this round plaza in the heart of downtown. In summer it…