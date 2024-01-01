Veldheer Tulip Gardens

Gold Coast

A popular place to immerse in all things Dutch. When the gardens bloom in spring, Veldheer charges a fee (adult/child $12/6). Otherwise it's free to check out the wooden-shoe factory, traditional blue-and-white pottery workshop and – somewhat oddly amid the Dutch items – a small buffalo herd.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Holland State Park

    Holland State Park

    7.35 MILES

    One of the state’s most visited parks, Holland offers a lovely huge beach on Lake Michigan that’s stellar for sunset gaping and lighthouse views. A cafe,…

  • Chinook Pier

    Chinook Pier

    17.04 MILES

    Chinook Pier has a lot going on. There’s a seasonal mini-golf course (adult/child $3/2) and farmers market (8am to 1pm Wednesday and Saturday). Wet Mitten…

  • Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

    Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

    27.45 MILES

    The 158-acre gardens feature impressive blooms and hulking works by Auguste Rodin, Henry Moore and others. The sculpture park is star of the show,…

  • Musical Fountain

    Musical Fountain

    16.95 MILES

    Everyone gathers for the musical fountain performance each evening in summer. It's a trippy tradition to watch water spray high in the sky while…

  • Grand Haven State Park

    Grand Haven State Park

    16.65 MILES

    The 48-acre urban park is all beach – a wide, gorgeous one with squeaky clean sand. It’s mega popular in summer, especially for families, who appreciate…

  • Gerald R Ford Museum

    Gerald R Ford Museum

    23.04 MILES

    The downtown museum is dedicated to Michigan's only president. Ford stepped into the Oval Office after Richard Nixon and his vice president, Spiro Agnew,…

  • Rosy Mound Natural Area

    Rosy Mound Natural Area

    13.85 MILES

    Learn about dunes! A 0.7-mile (one way) boardwalk trail takes you from the parking lot to the Lake Michigan shore. Prepare for loads of stairs up and down…

  • Grand Rapids Art Museum

    Grand Rapids Art Museum

    23.26 MILES

    The city's beyond-the-norm art museum fills a sun-drenched building with 19th- and 20th-century works. European and American masters such as Henri de…

