Chinook Pier has a lot going on. There’s a seasonal mini-golf course (adult/child $3/2) and farmers market (8am to 1pm Wednesday and Saturday). Wet Mitten Surf Shop and other water-sports outfitters are here. But its biggest claim to fame is its charter fishing fleet. Boats head out to land king salmon and lake trout that occasionally exceed 20 pounds. It’s fascinating to be here at the end of the day when the charters return and display their catch.