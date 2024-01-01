This little museum/shop is worth a peek. Exhibits change regularly, but pop in and you might see a photography show of boxers like native son Floyd Mayweather, plus displays of old cotton scales, hair oil and other artifacts. They mix in with textiles and prints by African American artists that are for sale to raise money to build a larger cultural facility.
Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives
Michigan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.31 MILES
Chinook Pier has a lot going on. There’s a seasonal mini-golf course (adult/child $3/2) and farmers market (8am to 1pm Wednesday and Saturday). Wet Mitten…
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
4.19 MILES
The 158-acre gardens feature impressive blooms and hulking works by Auguste Rodin, Henry Moore and others. The sculpture park is star of the show,…
29.41 MILES
Everyone gathers for the musical fountain performance each evening in summer. It's a trippy tradition to watch water spray high in the sky while…
29.87 MILES
The 48-acre urban park is all beach – a wide, gorgeous one with squeaky clean sand. It’s mega popular in summer, especially for families, who appreciate…
0.45 MILES
The downtown museum is dedicated to Michigan's only president. Ford stepped into the Oval Office after Richard Nixon and his vice president, Spiro Agnew,…
28.15 MILES
Learn about dunes! A 0.7-mile (one way) boardwalk trail takes you from the parking lot to the Lake Michigan shore. Prepare for loads of stairs up and down…
0.05 MILES
The city's beyond-the-norm art museum fills a sun-drenched building with 19th- and 20th-century works. European and American masters such as Henri de…
0.11 MILES
Maya Lin – best known for designing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC – created this round plaza in the heart of downtown. In summer it…
