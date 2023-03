Maya Lin – best known for designing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC – created this round plaza in the heart of downtown. In summer it hosts concerts and swing dancing; in winter it becomes a popular ice skating rink (per person $3, including skate rental).

The park is named for civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks, who lived in Detroit for many years, but never visited Grand Rapids. Her statue stands at the corner of Monroe Center St NW and Monroe Ave NW.