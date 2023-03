Everyone gathers for the musical fountain performance each evening in summer. It's a trippy tradition to watch water spray high in the sky while synchronized to glowy lights and music. The 25-minute show lets loose nightly in June, July and August, and on Fridays and Saturdays in May and September. The fountain actually is on the west side of the Grand River, but spectators watch it from Waterfront Stadium's outdoor seats on the east side of the river.