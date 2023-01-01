Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

The 158-acre gardens feature impressive blooms and hulking works by Auguste Rodin, Henry Moore and others. The sculpture park is star of the show, offering paths and lawns bejeweled with 50 works by artists such as Ai Weiwei, Claes Oldenburg and Anish Kapoor. The five-story glass conservatory impresses, bursting with tropical plants. The children’s garden provides lots to smell, touch and dig into. The tranquil Japanese Garden is another highlight. It is 5 miles east of downtown via I-196.