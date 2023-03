Fans of Ernest Hemingway will recall the store, with its 'high false front,' from his short story 'Up in Michigan.' As a youth, Hemingway used to hang out here. His family had a cottage on nearby Walloon Lake. The retro shop now sells groceries, souvenirs and snacks, plus wine and tapas on weekend nights (reservations required for the latter).

It’s located about 11 miles from downtown Charlevoix; a short distance north of town, get on Boyne City Rd heading east.